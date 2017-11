Gary Blehm’s, “PENMEN” sold 100,000 posters through the 1990’s. The first white, PENMEN t-shirt was sold in 1990 featuring Penman in a T-Shirt with a character on the chest. By 1995 Blehm signed a syndication deal to appear in newspaper comic pages nationally. Penman the optimist would be seen by millions. Those were the days.