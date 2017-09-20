Classic PENMEN Cartoonist T-Shirt

Penman first sold on t-shirts in 1990. The daily PENMEN comic strip and posters were printed in black and white. Only the Sunday comic strip ran in full color. PENMEN Classic Black and White T-Shirts return Penman the Optimist to the earliest of t-shirt designs by Gary Blehm, The Optimist.

See them here: http://grinbig.com/classic-penmen-tees/