Penman learns a paper plane lesson in realistic dreams. You can achieve what you believe, but you must also be able to consieve your dream.

PENMEN wordless Comics ran in national newspaper syndication in the 1990’s created by the Optimist, Gary Blehm, spreading optimism and positive vibes since 1989. Today Penman enters the fray of webcomics.