Penman the golfer sinks a putt while he’s out golfing. Things aren’t always as they seem, but the broad smile of the grinning optimist is irrefutable.

Check out our tshirt brand at GrinBig.com

PENMEN wordless Comics ran in national newspaper syndication in the 1990’s created by the Optimist, Gary Blehm, spreading optimism and positive vibes since 1989.