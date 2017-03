Visit the PENMEN Poster Store http://grinbig.com/penmen-posters/

PENMEN Sold 100,000 posters, prints, and home decor in the 1990’s. “Find Two Identical PENMEN” was a hit in college dorms especially along the east coast and Boston. Cartoonist, Gary Blehm went on to publish a book “PENMEN” and created a comic strip that ran in national newspaper syndication.