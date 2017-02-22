PENMEN Comics, The Framer

framer
The Framer

The framer needs to climb a fast ladder.

PENMEN wordless Comics ran in national newspaper syndication in the 1990’s created by the Optimist, Gary Blehm, spreading optimism and positive vibes since 1989.

