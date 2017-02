Uh-oh, maybe Penman needs a new cleaning technique. The optimist doesn’t always have a good day, but he never gives up, and he keeps coming back again and again.

Check out our tshirt brand at GrinBig.com

PENMEN wordless Comics ran in national newspaper syndication in the 1990’s created by the Optimist, Gary Blehm, spreading optimism and positive vibes since 1989.