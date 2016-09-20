Penman likes to go fishing with his guitar beside a clear mountain stream. Rocky Mountain High Check Out Our T-Shirts at GrinBig.com
By Gary Blehm, The Optimist Since 1989
PENMEN Comics, Posters, and Grin Big!™ Apparel
Established in 1989 to Spread the Power of Optimism and Positive Vibes
Penman likes to go fishing with his guitar beside a clear mountain stream. Rocky Mountain High Check Out Our T-Shirts at GrinBig.com
By Gary Blehm, The Optimist Since 1989
2 thoughts on “PENMEN Comics Fishing with Guitar Music”
As an artist myself, (retired from graphic design and now focusing again on my watercolor), I would really love to know (if you don’t mind my asking)….
Who came first: “Life Is Good” or “PENMEN”? The art is so incredibly similar, you share equal vision and directions on optimism and positivity . . . is there a backstory here? I was astounded in coming across your work tonight; I thought it was a new brand of LIG. Which of you came first? 😉
I predate them by five years. The message of optimism, positive vibes, my black beret, round sunglasses…all of it I’m afraid. Here is an article telling my story. http://m.gazette.com/colorado-springs-comic-strip-creator-tries-to-grin-big-after-losing-copyright-case/article/1563442